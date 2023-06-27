Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) to Issue $0.15 Final Dividend

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

Goodman Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goodman Group

In other news, insider Belinda Robson acquired 4,990 shares of Goodman Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$20.04 ($13.36) per share, with a total value of A$100,009.58 ($66,673.05). In related news, insider Belinda Robson bought 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$20.04 ($13.36) per share, with a total value of A$100,009.58 ($66,673.05). Also, insider Danny Peeters sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$20.19 ($13.46), for a total transaction of A$20,187,000.00 ($13,458,000.00). 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Goodman Group

Goodman is a specialist global industrial property group. We own, develop and manage high-quality, sustainable properties that are close to consumers and provide essential infrastructure for the digital economy. Goodman and its Partnerships have 435 properties located in key consumer markets in 14 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas.

