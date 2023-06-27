GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $821.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $724.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $640.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

