GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 62,386 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,386 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.5% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.