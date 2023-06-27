GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,098 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.9% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDW stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF from StockNews.com
- Rising From the Ashes: Time to Take a Ride in Hertz Stock?
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Ready To Rally
- Dell Maintains Its Dividend Payout, Sign Of Better Things To Come
- Is Google Shooting Itself in the Foot with 3rd-Party Cookie Bans?
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.