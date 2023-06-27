GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $72,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AFL opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

