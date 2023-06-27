GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Price Performance

CHE stock opened at $546.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $545.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $570.17.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.01. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $560.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.