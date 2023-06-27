GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,252 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $479.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.65.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

