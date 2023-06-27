GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,571 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $241.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $764.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

