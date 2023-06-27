GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 87,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 234,838 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

COP opened at $101.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.23. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

