GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF accounts for 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $333.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.35. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.