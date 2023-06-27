GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 4,779 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.43, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.15.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

