GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,945 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 26.2% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 23.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 577.3% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

NYSE WM opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

