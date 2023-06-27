Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 834,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 113,761 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,825,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after acquiring an additional 411,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 614,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,046,000 after acquiring an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11.

