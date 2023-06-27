Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

