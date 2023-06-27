Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

