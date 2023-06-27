Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,274,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,277,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,727 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,785,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,514 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,104,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,570,000.

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

