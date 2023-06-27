Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 93,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 970,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 83,977 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 36,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

