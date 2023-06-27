Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $4,227,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

