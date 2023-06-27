Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.1 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.