Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.93 and a 200 day moving average of $202.77.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

