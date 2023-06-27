Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 6,761 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

