Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 924 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus boosted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.86.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $234.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.03.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

