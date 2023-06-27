Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,735 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,044,000 after buying an additional 1,085,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 822,415.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,837,000 after buying an additional 649,708 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after buying an additional 522,357 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.