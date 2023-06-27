Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,735 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,044,000 after buying an additional 1,085,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 822,415.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,837,000 after buying an additional 649,708 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after buying an additional 522,357 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Get a free research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF from StockNews.com
- Sarepta Therapeutics Gets FDA Nod, Drops Warning (or Opportunity?)
- Rising From the Ashes: Time to Take a Ride in Hertz Stock?
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Ready To Rally
- Dell Maintains Its Dividend Payout, Sign Of Better Things To Come
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.