Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GRP.U traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.99. 660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

