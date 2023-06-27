Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3452 per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Great Wall Motor’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Great Wall Motor Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLY traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

