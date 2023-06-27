Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.97

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01), with a volume of 119355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencoat Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Greencoat Renewables alerts:

Greencoat Renewables Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 15.30.

Greencoat Renewables Increases Dividend

About Greencoat Renewables

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,615.38%.

(Get Rating)

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.