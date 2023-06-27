GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.05

Shares of GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 52550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GreenFirst Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Down 5.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.62.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products ( TSE:GFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$99.12 million during the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

