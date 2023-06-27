Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) versus Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Head to Head Review

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) and Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.0% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Greggs shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Greggs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 1.48% 10.85% 2.58% Greggs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 0 0 0 0 N/A Greggs 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Greggs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Greggs has a consensus price target of $3,140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,429.59%. Given Greggs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greggs is more favorable than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage.

Dividends

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Greggs pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greggs pays out 91.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Greggs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $1.09 billion 0.25 $21.36 million $0.71 17.00 Greggs N/A N/A N/A $0.21 153.72

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has higher revenue and earnings than Greggs. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greggs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage beats Greggs on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products consisting of cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; and household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark. The company also offers science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses. The company also operates through its own shops. Greggs plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

