Guild Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

