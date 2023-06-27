Guild Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Energy Fuels worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,758.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $173,517.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,612.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,758.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,486 shares of company stock worth $620,040. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 0.3 %

UUUU stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 236.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UUUU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

