Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,480 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 10.8% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,806,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

