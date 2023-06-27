Guild Investment Management Inc. Takes $251,000 Position in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in OPAL Fuels by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 330,226 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPAL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of OPAL opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.52. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $12.35.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. Analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

