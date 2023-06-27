Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00), with a volume of 493825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.39. The company has a market cap of £1.17 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.60.

About Gunsynd

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

