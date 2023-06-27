Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

NSC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.66. 31,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.13.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

