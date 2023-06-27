Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.9% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $202.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

