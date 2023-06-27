Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $484,000 Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,872 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. 366,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,308,908. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFG. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

