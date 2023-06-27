Hall Private Wealth Advisors Buys 5,494 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.4% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,621 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 257,921 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $2,947,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $116.64. The company had a trading volume of 901,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,616. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.01.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

