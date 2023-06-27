Hall Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.2% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $86.29. 401,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,120,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.96.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.