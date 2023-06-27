Hall Private Wealth Advisors Has $676,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.54. The company had a trading volume of 63,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.82.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

