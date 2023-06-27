Hall Private Wealth Advisors Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 4.1% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

VGT stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $428.87. The company had a trading volume of 36,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.39 and a 200 day moving average of $370.15. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $447.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

