Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $217.10

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 217.10 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 217.40 ($2.76), with a volume of 573052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.20 ($2.86).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 470 ($5.98) to GBX 310 ($3.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 290 ($3.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 435 ($5.53) to GBX 360 ($4.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.97, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22,520.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 241.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 276.79.

Insider Activity

About Harbour Energy

In other news, insider Linda Cook sold 6,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.10), for a total value of £15,498.88 ($19,706.14). Insiders own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.