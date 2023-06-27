Head to Head Comparison: American International (AMIH) vs. The Competition

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare American International to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of American International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A American International Competitors -19.36% -36.03% -2.57%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Competitors 208 946 1628 66 2.54

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 85.79%. Given American International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A -0.01 American International Competitors $579.70 million $14.98 million 316.20

American International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American International peers beat American International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

American International Company Profile

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

