Head to Head Comparison: American International (AMIH) vs. The Competition

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare American International to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
25.0% of American International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares American International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American International
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|American International Competitors
|-19.36%
|-36.03%
|-2.57%
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American International
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|American International Competitors
|208
|946
|1628
|66
|2.54
As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 85.79%. Given American International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares American International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American International
|N/A
|N/A
|-0.01
|American International Competitors
|$579.70 million
|$14.98 million
|316.20
American International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
American International peers beat American International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
American International Company Profile
American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.
