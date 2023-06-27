Head-To-Head Survey: Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) versus Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Albertsons Companies and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 0 8 3 0 2.27 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 1 0 0 0 1.00

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus target price of $25.93, indicating a potential upside of 19.69%. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 667.05%. Given Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is more favorable than Albertsons Companies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.95% 68.28% 6.56% Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

68.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $77.65 billion 0.16 $1.51 billion $2.17 9.98 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A $0.50 3.49

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albertsons Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.

