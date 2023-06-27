Head to Head Survey: Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) and Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF)

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) and Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Uni-Select’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group -1.73% 15.30% 3.91% Uni-Select N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Commercial Vehicle Group and Uni-Select, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Uni-Select 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.22%. Uni-Select has a consensus target price of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.36%. Given Uni-Select’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uni-Select is more favorable than Commercial Vehicle Group.

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Uni-Select’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group $981.55 million 0.35 -$21.97 million ($0.53) -19.51 Uni-Select N/A N/A N/A $2.20 16.02

Uni-Select has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Commercial Vehicle Group. Commercial Vehicle Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uni-Select, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Uni-Select shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Uni-Select on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation. It offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial and other vehicles; and panel assemblies. The company also offers electro-mechanical assemblies, such as box builds, complex automated and robotic assemblies, and large multi-cabinet control cabinets with power distribution, communication, and cabling; vinyl or cloth-covered appliqués, armrests, map pocket compartments, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; and plastics decorating and finishing products. In addition, it provides cab structures; design products, including armrests, grab handles, storage systems, floor coverings, floor mats, sleeper bunks, headliners, wall panels, and privacy curtains; and mirrors, wipers, and controls used in commercial, military and specialty power sports vehicles. Further, the company offers seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static and military seats, and bus, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); office seating products; and seats, parts, and components for the aftermarket. It supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; and MD/HD truck, bus, construction, mining, agricultural, military, industrial, municipal, off-road recreational, and specialty vehicle markets. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada; and distribution of automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts in the United Kingdom. It operates distribution centers and corporate stores under the BUMPER TO BUMPER, AUTO PARTS PLUS, and FINISHMASTER names. Uni-Select Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Boucherville, Canada.

