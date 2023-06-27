Headwater Exploration Inc. (CDDRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Headwater Exploration Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDDRF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.