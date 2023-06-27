Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up about 1.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.52. The stock had a trading volume of 602,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,866. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

