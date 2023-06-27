Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $500,000 Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMHI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of FMHI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. 21,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,275. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
