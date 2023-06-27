Hedeker Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.10. 269,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.11 and a 200 day moving average of $214.36. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

