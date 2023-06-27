Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 1,409 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

Shares of TROW traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.50. 109,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,213. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

