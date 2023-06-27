Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 2,282 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.02. 6,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,297. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $106.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 million, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.97.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

